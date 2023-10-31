Hanegbi added in a press conference broadcast on television that the attacks launched by the armed Houthi group in Yemen on Israel were “unbearable,” but he declined to provide details when asked about the possible Israeli response.

He said that Egyptian hospitals should be an alternative for treating those injured in the Gaza Strip, as hospitals are under pressure and suffer from power outages.

But he pointed out that Israel understands Egypt’s concern about the influx of Palestinian refugees into its lands.

Hanegbi said that the Israeli army’s focus is currently on fighting Hamas militants in northern Gaza, indicating that this focus will shift to the southern part of the Strip at a later stage.

He added that Israel is taking a defensive position on the Lebanese front to avoid exhausting its forces, while focusing on waging war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He continued: “One day after eliminating Hamas, Israel will apply the “lessons learned” to the fighters of the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

He added that this has aspects related to operations, without going into further details.