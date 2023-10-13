Dubai Police participated in a unique global tournament, the Confederations Cup, in chess for inmates from the world’s prisons, in which prisoners from 188 countries compete in categories of men, women and juveniles.

Deputy Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Salah Juma Bu Asiba, said on the sidelines of attending the chess matches for Dubai penal inmates as part of the third edition of the Continental Chess Championship for inmates from the world’s prisons, that penal institutions are keen annually to involve inmates in sports tournaments, mental games, and various educational and training programs. Whether at the local, regional or international level, due to the impact of these participations on improving their physical fitness, and investing their energies in what benefits them physically, morally and mentally, fills their free time, and raises their enthusiasm through individual and group tournaments, similar to the Continental Chess Championship for inmates in the world’s prisons, in which inmates participate. Dubai punishment every year.

He added that this tournament is organized by the Cook County Police Office in the US state of Chicago under the supervision of the International Chess Federation, and the team of inmates from the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions from 188 countries from the category of men, women and juveniles participates in it, noting that the penal and correctional institutions encourage all categories of inmates to participate in local and international tournaments. To the guests, and spread the positive spirit and happiness, by providing the finest beneficial sports programs, tournaments and entertainment competitions.