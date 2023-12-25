Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 13:34

Evangelical pastor Thereza Helena Oliveira Souza Sena asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to remove the electronic ankle bracelet she uses due to investigations into her participation in extremist acts on January 8. Thereza Souza informed the Court that she needs to undergo treatment for multiple sclerosis. Case rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to comply with the request. The order is part of a list of decisions that Moraes made on Christmas Eve.

In addition to Thereza, others involved in the attacks on the Três Poderes buildings in Brasília also turned to the minister with requests ranging from a change of address to authorization to hold a public tender. They depend on the minister's decisions as they are free, but complying with precautionary measures such as the use of an ankle bracelet.

In the case of the pastor, according to the rapporteur wrote in his decision, the request was to remove the monitoring device because she needed to undergo medical examinations in the public health network. Moraes agreed to remove the electronic ankle bracelet on a temporary basis. After the exams, Thereza will have to use the device again.

“In this case regarding the protection of the physical integrity and health of the applicant, I grant the request made and authorize the temporary removal of the equipment”, wrote Moraes in the decision, highlighting further that the order “does not exempt the applicant (Thereza Sena) from compliance with the other precautionary measures imposed on it”.

Who is Thereza Sena

Thereza Sena was arrested on January 9th. She was among the group of 1,200 protesters detained and taken to the National Police Academy, in Brasília, at the request of Alexandre de Moraes himself. Thereza spent more than 50 days imprisoned in Colmeia, the Women's Penitentiary of the Federal District, until she was released using an electronic ankle bracelet.

Born in Teófilo Otoni (MG), she lived abroad for 25 years, being pastor of an evangelical church in Zurich, Switzerland. In her testimony to the court, she stated that she arrived in Brasília on the night of January 7, but denied having gone to the acts of depredation at the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Pre-Christmas dispatches from Moraes

Along with Thereza Sena's request, Alexandre de Moraes dispatched, in the week before Christmas, about varied demands from those investigated for the undemocratic acts of the 8th of January. Those investigated requested either the temporary removal of the ankle bracelet, in the case of Thereza, or a change in the equipment's coverage area.

Lilia Cristina de Rezende, for example, requested the change due to a change of residence; Marilete Pires Cabreira, in turn, asked for permission to travel to a city where a public competition will be held. Both requests were granted – that is, approved – by Moraes. The minister asked for the dates of the competition tests to be made clear, but did not oppose Marilete's trip for this purpose.

Altino Pereira Bispo's request, which demanded authorization to stay for 30 days in a municipality other than the one he lives in, was rejected by the rapporteur. Altino justified the move due to his job as an electrician. Moraes, however, qualified the request as “generic” because it did not specify work locations and other details to ensure that the displacement was actually motivated by work in another location.

The minister's decisions came in a STF already on duty, in which the members of the Court can only decide on their own reports. This is the case of Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations opened at the STF to investigate the attacks on the Three Powers.