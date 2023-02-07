Inmates rioted on Monday in a prison in northwest Syria after an earthquake, and 20 of them managed to escape from the premises, which mainly house members of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), an official told AFP.

The military police prison in the city of Rajo, on the border with Turkey, houses around 2,000 inmates, of which 1,300 are suspected of being members of IS, according to the source. It also houses prisoners of the Kurdish forces.

“After the earthquake, Rajo was affected and inmates started to riot, taking control of areas of the prison,” said the prison official, controlled by pro-Turkey factions. “About 20 prisoners have fled, believed to be IS militants.”

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by dozens of aftershocks, caused damage to the prison, with cracks in walls and doors, according to the source.

The conflict in Syria began in 2011, after a brutal crackdown on peaceful protests, and escalated with the participation of foreign powers and international jihadists.