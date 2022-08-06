SK: in Kalmykia, prisoners attacked the staff of the colony, one of them was killed

In Kalmykia, two prisoners attacked employees of correctional colony (IK) No. 2. On Saturday, August 6, it was reported on site management of the Investigative Committee (IC) in the republic.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at about 22:20 on August 5 on the territory of the detachment of strict conditions for serving a sentence. Two convicts, armed with a sharpened plate and fittings with an ax handle, attacked the workers of the colony. As a result, one of the employees died on the spot, another was subsequently hospitalized in serious condition.

After that, the prisoners entered the territory of the dormitory of the workers of the correctional colony and inflicted injuries of varying degrees of severity on six more of them. The attackers were arrested.

It is known that one of the convicts served time for several crimes, including robbery. The second was sentenced to 15 years in prison also for a series of crimes, including murder. Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against them under paragraphs “b” and “g” of part 2 of article 105 (“Murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, persons in connection with the performance of official activities by this person”), part 3 of article 30, paragraphs “a”, “b”, “g” of part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempt to kill two or more persons in connection with the performance of official activities by these persons, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement”), part 3 of article 321 of the Criminal Code RF (“Disorganization of the activities of institutions that ensure isolation from society”).