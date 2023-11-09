In the upcoming elections for the House of Representatives on November 22, detainees will not have mobile polling stations in prison. The preliminary relief judge in The Hague decided this on Thursday after the interest group for prisoners, Bonjo, filed summary proceedings against the state, reports Bonjo lawyer Jordi L’Homme.
Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
09-11-23, 14:37
