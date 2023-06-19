Aleksey Korochkin, a prisoner of IK-6 in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk Region, sentenced to 20 years in a strict regime colony, who became known as a “forest maniac”, can be released and rehabilitated. Thanks to new evidence, the Investigative Committee (IC) resumed the investigation into the case of serial murders that took place in Chelyabinsk in the early 2000s.

In this case, Korochkin was convicted in October 2005. According to investigators, in those years it was he who attacked couples in love in a Chelyabinsk park, raped and killed. At that time, the investigation did not have clear evidence, but Korochkin was convicted on the testimony of two victims, one of whom subsequently tried to retract her testimony.

In April of this year, almost two decades after the verdict, investigators came across a key piece of evidence – the gun from which all the victims were killed. The owner of the weapon turned out to be a former police officer who died of cancer about a year ago.

This was the reason for the resumption of the investigation, Izvestia was told in the UK.

“In this criminal case, a complex of measures and operational-search actions are being carried out. All the circumstances of the events that took place are being established, ”said Vladimir Shishkov, senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Committee for the Chelyabinsk region.

In an exclusive interview, prisoner Aleksey Korochkin told Izvestia that he had never killed anyone and had been imprisoned illegally all these years. According to him, he was imprisoned by mistake. He tried to prove his innocence throughout the entire process and after the verdict, but he could not.

“Everything in the case showed that it was not me, there were a lot of inconsistencies even in the description of appearance. But I was imprisoned according to the testimony of two girls who simply pointed the finger at me, ”the former military man said in an interview.

