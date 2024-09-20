Ukrainian prisoner: prisoners were given extra sentences to force them to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In Ukraine, local prisoners are being blackmailed into joining the army. A captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) told the agency about this RIA Novosti.

According to him, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces came to prisons and offered prisoners to join the army under the threat of increasing their sentence by “three to five years.”

“They started saying that they would extend the term. At first it was hard to believe, but then they really did start extending it. Because of this, people started agreeing to go fight,” the prisoner said.

A Ukrainian serviceman who had been captured earlier said that those mobilized from prisons were beaten and insulted. According to him, the prisoners were treated lousy. “Sometimes they beat us a little, that happened,” he said.