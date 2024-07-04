Ukrainian prisoner of war tells of being forced to sign contract with Ukrainian Armed Forces

Military personnel serving in Ukraine are forced to sign contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is done in order to send servicemen to the combat zone, Ukrainian prisoner of war Valentin Poznyakov said, writes RIA News.

The man was called up for military service in 2021. Poznyakov served 2.5 years in the electronic warfare troops as an operator. In December 2023, he was forced to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an indefinite one at that.

“I regretted it because my boys were released after six months, and I didn’t know that they would release them; they told us that they would keep us until the end of the war,” the prisoner noted.

When asked whether he was forced to sign a contract, Valentin Poznyakov answered in the affirmative. According to the prisoner, half of his conscription signed the same documents.

Earlier, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Vyacheslav Kurochkin spoke about cases of shooting at fellow servicemen due to poor coordination in the Ukrainian army. According to him, he shot at other Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen twice during his service.

In addition, captured serviceman of the 122nd territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Zhukovsky previously said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred untrained recruits to the Avdiivka direction.