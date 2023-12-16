The employees of the Alphen prison who were confronted with a stabbing at an airport on June 19, supervised a group of sixty detainees. This is what David Schreuders of the FNV trade union says. But according to the Judicial Institutions Agency (DJI), there were forty detainees and everything went according to the rules.
