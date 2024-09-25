Prisoner of war Gusak: Ukraine receives a bonus of 8 thousand hryvnia for a mobilized soldier

Employees of military registration and enlistment offices in Ukraine receive a bonus of 8 thousand hryvnia (approximately 17.5 thousand rubles) for each mobilized person. This was reported by RIA Novosti prisoner of war Alexander Gusak.

“Territorial acquisition centers (TACs) note from “Lenta.ru”) they caught people, and they were paid for each person, they said, 8 thousand hryvnia,” the agency’s source said.

According to him, the TCC mainly catches “alcoholics” and also wealthy young men to take bribes.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov, said that prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complain about the difficult conditions in Ukrainian units. According to them, there is no one to replace the soldiers.