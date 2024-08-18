The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of a Ukrainian prisoner of war telling his story about his service in the army

A prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spoke about his service in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. The corresponding video was published in Telegram-channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Alexander Makievsky admitted that he used to work in the police and was fired for refusing to transfer to the assault brigade “Lyut”. Three months later, he began to run out of money and began to receive summonses from the military registration and enlistment office, after which he signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Makievsky, he was promised to be put on the second line of defense, but in the end he was taken to the front line and ordered to dig in. “The shovels are dull, it’s just unrealistic. No water, no food,” is how the prisoner of war described what happened to him.

He also admitted that when Russian troops began to advance, one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces groups began to retreat, but the command threatened to fire cluster munitions at them over the radio. Makievsky added that he was very scared and wanted to leave his position, but he knew that in that case “his own people would shoot him.” As a result, the man decided to surrender.

Earlier, another prisoner of war, Alexey Yanusov, said that Ukrainian prisoners were promised that all charges for joining the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be dropped. According to him, about 20 people made this decision in the first wave from their colony.