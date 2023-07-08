Prisoner of Madness: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Prisoner of madness, a thriller film directed by Jeff Hare with Cathy Moriarty, AlexAnn Hopkins, Laurie Fortier, Sam Meader, is aired tonight, Saturday 8 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Two paramedics arrive at the scene of a car crash to transport an injured teenage girl to the hospital. However, instead of taking her to the emergency room, the ambulance takes her to the home of a woman whose daughter has just died.

Prisoner of madness: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Prisoner of Madness, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Cathy Moriarty

AlexAnn Hopkins

Laurie Fortier

Sam Meader

Joey Luthman

Mason Trueblood

Tom Kiesche

Dru Mouser

Noëlle Renee Bercy

Streaming and TV

Where to see Prisoner of Madness on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 8 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.