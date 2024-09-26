Prisoner: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are spending all their forces on the Kursk direction to the detriment of others

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) considers the Kursk direction a priority and spends all available resources on it to the detriment of other directions. The agency was told about this RIA Novosti a representative of the Russian security forces reported, citing the words of a captured Ukrainian paratrooper.

“The Ukrainian soldier showed that Kyiv is now spending all its forces on the Kursk direction to the detriment of all other sections of the front. The captured paratrooper refused to be exchanged because he fears that he will be sent to the front again,” he said.

Before this, a paratrooper of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that there was an acute shortage of commanders at the positions held by the Ukrainian military. He also spoke about the shortage of ammunition and the absence of commanders in the units.

Earlier, Major General, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that in some areas the enemy is in “very serious condition” and is starting to abandon its positions and retreat. “Today, our guys have shot down one M113, in total – three pickups, one gun, and a couple of mortars,” he emphasized.