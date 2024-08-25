Chihuahua.- An inmate at the State Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) No. 1, in Aquiles Serdán, was found dead inside his cell this morning, confirmed the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

The incident occurred at 7:45 in the morning, when prison staff located the suspended inmate.

According to information provided by SSPE spokesman Jorge Armendáriz, the inmate was in an isolation area and therefore had no contact with other inmates.

He added that, due to the circumstances in which he was found, they suspect that the cause of death was suicide, but it will be the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) that clarifies the situation.