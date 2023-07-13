The Brazilian Justice keeps the physical trainer of the Peruvian Sports University in prisonThe Uruguayan Sebastián Avellino, accused of allegedly uttering racist insults to the Corinthians fans in a Copa Sudamericana match.

In jail for racism

The criminal court of Cahors in France sentenced 35-year-old Julien Féral to two years in prison exempt from serving and banned from hunting for life.

Avellino went through a custody hearing in the Criminal Forum of the Sao Paulo Court of Justice, which decided to transform his detention from flagrante to preventive, for which he will continue to be detained, according to a note from the court.

The 43-year-old professional was arrested Tuesday night by Military Police agents during the first leg of the tie with Corinthians for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana played at the Neo Química Arena in Sao Paulo.

According to the version of the Brazilian authorities, Avellino “positioned himself in front of the Brazilian fans and pretended to be a monkey”which was later confirmed through the statement of “witnesses”.

The man was detained by uniformed officers who were guarding the security of the São Paulo stadium and taken to a police station to be questioned about what happened, with the presence of a translator, according to the Sao Paulo Security Secretariat.

He spent the night in police stations and on the afternoon of this Wednesday was transferred to the courts to give continuity to this case “registered as prejudice of race“.

Sebastián Avellino Vargas, physical trainer of the University, leaving the 65th DP and being raised to the 50th DP to await custody hearing, which will be held in this fourth fair at the Fórum da Barra Funda. #lanceCORINTHIANS pic.twitter.com/PBz9QybMCS — Fábio Lázaro (@FabioLazaro_) July 12, 2023

team defense

Universitario came out in defense of his physical trainer and charged against the actions of the Brazilian authoritieswhich he accused of humiliating his employee and detaining him “arbitrarily” and “without any evidence.”

“The honor of a professional from our club has been stained. Sebastián Avellino was treated as a criminal in Brazil, spending the night in prison, which we consider an inadmissible, humiliating and outrageous act”affirmed the whole of Lima in a statement.

The game ended with a 1-0 victory for Corinthians thanks to a goal from Felipe Augusto in the 79th minute.

The match was played at the Neo Química Arena in Sao Paulo before 36,686 spectators.

The second leg will be played on July 18 in Lima and the winner will face Argentine Newell’s Old Boys in the round of 16 of the South American Cup.

EFE