DThe American government has released a confidant of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. In return, several American citizens imprisoned in Venezuela will be released, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Maduro's confidant is the Colombian businessman Alex Saab. President Joe Biden hopes that the exchange will keep the doors open to continue dialogue with Venezuela and that the country will pursue a more democratic path in the future, a senior administration official in Washington said.

Saab was arrested on the Cape Verde Islands in 2020 when his private jet needed to refuel on the way to Iran. A year later he was extradited to the United States, where he was investigated for, among other things, money laundering. According to American investigators, Saab may also have extensive information about illegal transactions by the family of the authoritarian ruler Maduro and high-ranking officials of the regime in Venezuela. According to the American government, Biden did not make the decision to extradite Saab easy.

Venezuela also releases twenty compatriots

According to the White House, ten American citizens will be extradited to the United States in exchange – including six who were wrongfully imprisoned, as Biden announced. Venezuela is also handing over businessman Leonard Francis to Washington, the government said. Francis had pleaded guilty in a corruption scandal involving luxury travel and prostitutes in the American Navy, but escaped from house arrest in the United States in 2022. He was arrested by the authorities there while on the run in Venezuela. Francis will now be tried in the United States.

As part of the agreement, Venezuela will also release twenty compatriots who are being held as political prisoners. The South American country has been in a deep political and economic crisis for years. Maduro is taking tough action against government opponents. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president at the beginning of 2019 and tried unsuccessfully to force Maduro out of office. Washington calls for free elections and dialogue between the government and the opposition. Both parties agreed in October to hold a presidential election in the second half of 2024. Washington had recently relaxed sanctions against the country – especially with a view to the oil sector.