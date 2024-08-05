Prisoner exchange | Kremlin critic Kara-Murza to the BBC: I will return to Russia

Prisoner exchange|In his interview with the BBC, Vladimir Kara-Murza says that the prison doctor predicted that he would live no more than a year and a half.

The black ones long pants and the same sandals used to shower in prison. They were Vladimir Kara-Murzan the only civilian clothes, and in them he boarded the plane last Thursday.

Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was released from Russia in a prisoner exchange last week, says the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC in an interview published on Monday, that he was almost certain that he would not survive his imprisonment.

But it turned out differently.

For treason Kara-Murza, a dual citizen of Russia and Britain, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Russia, had time to serve his sentence for more than two years – the last eleven months in solitary confinement.

He describes his release to the BBC as unreal.

“It’s like watching a movie. But it’s a good movie,” says Kara-Murza.

He has finally been reunited with his family, whom he has not seen since his arrest in April 2022.

With her children, she says she was only allowed to talk on the phone twice in two years.

Kara-Murzan his health is still suffering from two poisoning attempts, which he was the target of in 2015 and 2017. In prison, his health worsened even more.

He tells the BBC that the prison doctor predicted last September that he would survive in prison for a year, at best one and a half.

“After two FSB poisonings, my health is not really suitable for strict prison conditions,” he says.

Kara-Murza reminds that there are still hundreds of political prisoners left in Russia, many of whom also suffer from serious health problems.

He also calls for a more precise direction of the sanctions against Russia, and refuses to believe that he would never be able to return to Russia again – no, even though the guard of the security service FSB claimed so when the plane took off in Moscow.

“I’m a historian, so I’m sure I’ll return to my country,” he says he answered the guard, referring to how dictators throughout history have always fallen in the end.

“And it will happen much faster than you think,” he says he answered the guard.

Last The week saw the exchange of prisoners between Western countries and Russia was the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War.

A total of 26 prisoners were exchanged in the prisoner exchange in Ankara, Turkey.

Among those released were an American journalist Evan Gershkovich and a former Marine Paul Whelanwhich Russia had convicted of espionage.

Russian opposition leader To Alexei Navalny was originally supposed to be part of the same prisoner exchange, but he died in February in a Siberian prison under unclear circumstances.