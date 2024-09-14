103 Russian servicemen released from captivity arrived in Moscow on board Il-76

103 Russian servicemen who were held captive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region have arrived in Moscow.

Footage of the landing of the Il-76 with fighters at the Chkalovsky airfield was released by the Zvezda TV channel.

The exchange of prisoners of war took place with the mediation of the UAE

On Saturday, September 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the return of 103 soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

On September 14 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In exchange, 103 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department specified that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) acted as an intermediary in the return of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity. The ministry also published footage of their return.

UAE thanks Russia and Ukraine for cooperation

The UAE Foreign Ministry, in turn, thanked Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation in the exchange of prisoners.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to both countries for their cooperation and response to the UAE’s mediation efforts for a successful prisoner exchange. UAE Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry also recalled that, with the mediation of Abu Dhabi, this exchange was the eighth for Moscow and Kyiv this year. The Foreign Ministry of the Middle Eastern monarchy also emphasized that such steps will pave the way for the end of the armed conflict.

Soldiers who returned from captivity shared their impressions

All released Russian servicemen were initially located on the territory of Belarus, where they were provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

In turn, the Russian soldiers shared their first impressions after their release. Thus, one of them said that he felt relief. “I already understand that I will go home and that everything is behind me. There is nothing to worry about anymore,” he said, expressing gratitude for his exchange. Another serviceman admitted that he did not expect to return and is not yet able to comprehend what happened, but added that his mood is “bombastic.”

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa spoke to Lenta.ru about the importance of exchanges between Moscow and Kiev. He emphasized that every effort must be made to return Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity home.

Any exchange of prisoners of war is always a very correct action. We must strive to ensure that the exchange takes place as quickly as possible and that as many people as possible can return to their homeland Alexey Chepa State Duma deputy

On Friday, September 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Moscow had returned 49 Ukrainian prisoners to Kyiv. According to him, they included servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, the National Police, and the State Border Service of Ukraine.