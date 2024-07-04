Man kicked the table after hearing the judge’s decision; the case took place at the Custody Hearing Center of the TJDFT in São Sebastião

A man, identified as Igor Leandro de Lima Braz, broke a table in the custody hearing room after his preventive detention was ordered at the Custody Hearing Center of the TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories). The case occurred in São Sebastião (DF), on Sunday (June 30, 2024).

The incident was recorded by TJDFT cameras and the images circulating on social media show the moment when Igor, even handcuffed, reacts to the decision of judge Rômulo Batista Teles, kicking the table where he was sitting. Civil police officers who were monitoring the hearing restrained the prisoner.

The images, which the Poder360 had access, show Igor and another man identified as Jhonatan in a hearing after being arrested in flagrante delicto. Both have criminal records. Igor had already been indicted for the crimes of criminal organization and qualified theft, while Jhonatan is charged with qualified homicide.

Watch the video:

In the decision, the judge granted provisional release to one of the detainees, considering him a first-time offender. However, he ordered Igor’s preventive detention, arguing that the accused had already been arrested by the Children and Youth Court and was under house arrest.

“And this new involvement shows that you have a personality inclined towards criminal practice, so to guarantee public order, you will remain in prison.”, said the judge during the hearing. The prisoner then reacted, broke part of the furniture in the room and had to be removed from the room.

After the episode, Judge Rômulo Batista issued a letter to the PCDF (Civil Police of the Federal District) police station asking that “criminal offenses of contempt, disobedience and possible damage to public property, in theory, committed by the detainee during the hearing, are investigated”, according to a statement from the TJDTF sent to Poder360.

To this digital newspaper, Igor’s defense Leandro de Lima Braz quoted “feeling of revolt” of the man and said that, despite him being under house arrest and having a criminal record, “these factors do not justify maintaining preventive detention”.

“At the police station, bail was set at R$5,000.00, but the impossibility of paying it resulted in him being taken to a custody hearing, which questions the proportionality of the precautionary measures imposed. The accused was serving his sentence in an open regime, in the form of house arrest, before the new accusation, which involves a non-violent crime and with a maximum sentence of less than 5 years.”he stated.