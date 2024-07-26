In Belgium, a prison employee at Lantin Prison on the outskirts of Liege, who was accused of participating in orgies with colleagues, has spoken out about her ruined life and filed a lawsuit. About this writes Daily Star.

The scandal erupted in 2023 after it was revealed that 12 prison guards were regularly having orgies after work. In addition, an eyewitness said that one of the senior prison staff allegedly gave his office to a colleague with the initial “S”. There, she had sex with other workers. “At six in the morning, she made it clear that she could not work unless she had sex,” the insider said.

The woman, in turn, said she was “deeply shocked by the unfair charges.” “My life is ruined, the consequences are simply monstrous. My name is tarnished for life,” the prison guard said.

Now “C” has decided to sue the people who portrayed her as a nymphomaniac. “I have never had sexual relations with anyone in the workplace. I have not participated in “orgies” on or off the job. The words and actions attributed to me are slanderous,” the woman said in a statement.

Because of the international resonance of the case, “S” says she was harassed by her neighbors and residents. She claims she was insulted by store workers and whispered about behind her back by passersby. She also says the slanderous accusations caused her “irreversible psychological, physical and moral” harm.

Lawyer “S” said that a civil lawsuit would be filed soon.

