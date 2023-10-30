“In prison you get sick a lot and getting treatment is increasingly difficult, despite the commendable commitment of the doctors present in the institutes. But there are fewer and fewer”. This was reported through Adnkronos Salute by the inmates of the Rebibbia prison in Rome who, for a few years, have created the news program ‘Not everyone knows’, created inside the penitentiary. appeal that has a general value, for the entire national territoryand which for this reason the prisoners address to the president of the National Federation of Medical Orders, Filippo Anelli, to the Roman Order, to the medical unions but also to all institutions and, in this specific case, to the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, also responsible for regional health.

“The public health crisis and the lack of resources – we read in the text signed by Roberto Monteforte, journalist coordinator of the editorial team of ‘Not everyone knows’ – in fact, directly and heavily affect the levels of healthcare, living conditions and the work of doctors, but also those of the inmate population who already today suffer from the lack of healthcare, the difficulty in making effective use of clinical tests and specialist services also due to the limits posed by detention and the overcrowding of prisons. effect is that for us the right to health and care is questioned. It will be even more so if, as we have seen, there are fewer and fewer doctors who decide to work in prisons”

“We address to you – continues the appeal which will also begin to circulate on social media in these hours – the institutional representative of the entire category of doctors, and to those who protect their economic and trade union rights, this heartfelt appeal that starts from the reality of prison, with the hope that it can reach every healthcare professionalchallenge their conscience, stimulate their commitment, support the right economic and career expectations for those who face the hardship of caring for a ‘restricted’ population. For us, public health represents the only tool for protecting our health, of our right to care, of our dignity as citizens and people, of a possible future. We would like it not to be forgotten.”