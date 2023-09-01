#Prison #Trump #booked #death #month
Companies no longer receive funding for e-cars
AFrom this Friday, only private individuals can apply for state funding for the purchase of an electric car, the so-called...
#Prison #Trump #booked #death #month
AFrom this Friday, only private individuals can apply for state funding for the purchase of an electric car, the so-called...
The Federal Police called the former Brazilian president and his wife to testify to give part in a case that...
In Quito, a prison was attacked with cars loaded with fuel canisters.Prisoners are holding fifty guards and seven police officers...
Number 2 of the Treasury said that “there is a commitment” from the government to a device that replaces the...
This Friday begins the second round of the Basketball World Cup with eight teams that remain undefeated. Within the group,...
President says it is his “obsession” to end the problem in Brazil; plan brings together 80 existing actions and integrates...
Leave a Reply