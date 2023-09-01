How did you feel about the content of this article?

Fulton Prison has gained international notoriety for being the venue where former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) had to appear last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The Fulton County Jail, located in the US state of Georgia, has recorded a series of inmate deaths in recent weeks.

The latest case occurred on Thursday (31), marking the fifth death in a month in prison, which has raised serious concerns from local authorities about conditions inside the prison unit.

Fulton prison gained international notoriety for being the place where former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) had to appear last week to be booked on charges that he had tried to reverse the results of the presidential elections in 2020 in Georgia. He did not stay in jail because he posted a $200,000 bail.

According to CNN, since the end of July, five deaths of inmates have been recorded in the prison: the first occurred on July 31, when Montay Stinson, 40 years old, was found lifeless in his cell. After his death, the deaths of Christopher Smith, Alexander Hawkins and Samuel Lawrence followed.

The prisoner who died on Thursday has not been named. In addition to him, two other inmates were injured in what Fulton police classified as a “mass stabbing” that would have occurred inside the prison.

According to CNN, the US Department of Justice has been carrying out an investigation since the beginning of this month to determine the conditions of the prison unit.

Currently, Fulton County is chaired by Robb Pitts of the Democratic Party. He leads the local council, which is also majority Democratic, which is responsible for administering the county.