The penitentiary board of Chester County, Pennsylvania, unanimously approved plans to renovate the prison from which Brazilian Danilo Cavalcante, sentenced to life in prison for murder in the United States, escaped by climbing at the end of August.

The decision to renovate the prison unit is a way to prevent further escapes similar to the Brazilian one from occurring again in the American state. Cavalcante was on the run for two weeks after managing to escape by climbing the prison walls. Before the Brazilian, another American prisoner had already escaped from prison by climbing.

The reform plan for the prison unit includes strengthening the security of the walls and improving the courtyards where prisoners exercise.

From now on, the prison will have walls made of masonry 5.5 meters high. In addition, the roofs of the warehouses through which prisoners could escape will be replaced with slabs and basketball hoops will also be removed from the exercise yards.

The prison renovation project is estimated to cost up to US$3.5 million (R$17.2 million at current prices) and takes nine months to complete.

The company TranSystems, based in Kansas City, Missouri, was hired to lead the prison unit’s redesign project. The company promised a “permanent solution” to the security flaws that Cavalcante exploited in his escape on August 31, when he scaled the walls of the exercise yard, which were surrounded only by barbed wire, before jumping through the roof.

A notable feature of the renovation project is the blocking of natural light into the jail’s courtyards. From now on, the prison will only have LED lighting, which will be protected by security screens, according to information from TranSystems.

The changes aim not only to prevent further escapes, but also to block smuggling attempts by drones or other remote devices, as explained by the American company.

The prison’s acting director also proposed additional security improvements, including installing at least 50 new security cameras and hiring eight additional guards. Such measures were also approved by the council.

Funding for the jail’s renovation will come from a remaining portion of federal aid allocated to Chester County to combat the pandemic.

Other planned changes also include the adoption of brighter colored uniforms for inmates, making them more visible in the event of an escape attempt.

Danilo Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of their children in 2021.

American prosecutors claim that he committed the crime to prevent her from reporting him for his participation in another homicide committed in Brazil. At the time of his escape, he was awaiting transfer to a state prison, where he would begin serving his life sentence.

After an intense search that lasted two weeks and left the local community on alert and schools closed at the beginning of the school year, Cavalcante was captured.

Now he faces new charges over the escape and his new hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday (27). He remains detained at a state prison outside Philadelphia.