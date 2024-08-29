In the US, a guard pretended to be a producer to persuade a woman to have sex

US prison guard poses as producer to solicit woman for sex. About this reports NBC News.

Anthony Martin, 32, of New York, messaged the woman on social media, claiming to be a TV producer and director casting for a new show. He then invited her to his home. The woman showed up at his home on March 24, expecting to meet other producers and potential cast members, but Martin was alone. When he began touching her leg, the woman tried to leave. However, the man blocked her path, pulled down her pants, and raped her. When he let her go, she reported the incident to the police and sought medical attention.

Martin appeared in court on Monday, August 26. He is charged with rape and unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. He faces up to 25 years in prison. On the day of his arrest, Martin was suspended from prison work without pay.

