UK prison guard jailed for loving criminal

A prison officer in the UK has been jailed for her romantic relationship with a bank robber. writes Daily Mail.

Claire Lloyd, 47, began communicating with Andrew Hall, 43, after he helped her pacify unruly prisoners. In 2015, Hall was jailed for 14 years for armed robbery. Hall asked the prison guard for her phone number and began actively texting and calling her frequently.

It is known that the couple did not have an intimate relationship, only sexting. Lloyd confessed her love to the criminal and gave him various cute nicknames. Soon rumors began to circulate about her relationship with Hall. The woman tried to refute them, stating that all this was just revenge from colleagues. She lied to the prison management, and other employees accused her of corruption.

Related materials:

In September 2022, Lloyd finally admitted to having a romantic relationship with the robber. He was transferred to another prison, and the woman was put on trial. Lloyd’s lawyer insisted that she was simply being kind to Hall. He said that the woman always tried to help prisoners who were feeling down, and once even pulled a criminal out of a burning cell.

The lawyer argued in court that his client should not be sent to prison because she is a single mother of four and also cares for her parents. However, this did not reduce the sentence. Lloyd will spend four months behind bars.

A former London prison employee who secretly filmed porn with her husband has pleaded guilty to sex with an inmate at work, it was reported earlier. She was put on trial after prison officials obtained a video of the intimate proceedings.