The PI in Vught nevertheless takes measures against letters between prisoners Mohammed B. and Ridouan Taghi. Initially, Minister Weerwind said he could not do anything about this, but that is changing now that the Public Prosecution Service has said that there is a ‘real possibility that references to Koran verses also contain veiled messages’. Tram shooter Gökmen T. also appears to be involved in the correspondence, writes EenVandaag.

A ‘postal item’ from Taghi that was sent on October 24, plus two letters addressed to him, have been refused, according to a ruling by the Council for Criminal Justice and Youth Protection. The detainee appealed against the PI’s ban, but the judge rejected it. The letters came from Gökmen T. and Mohammed B., murderer of Theo van Gogh, you know One today.

Doing business from prison

The correspondence between the life sentences has been a cause of concern to the Justice Department for some time, especially because Taghi is suspected of continuing his criminal affairs from prison. According to Minister Franc Weerwind, however, nothing could be done if there is only a suspicion that crimes are being planned. “I want to, but I can’t,” said the minister a month ago. See also Russian fighter jet shoots down missile 'close' to British plane

Now the Extra Secure Institution intervenes itself, based on new information from the Public Prosecution Service. The prison director states that there are several indications that the letters contain veiled information, which can be released in this way. Code words would be used, according to the ruling of the Council for the Application of Criminal Law and Juvenile Protection.

