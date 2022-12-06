Home page World

A defense attorney protects his client from the journalists’ cameras with a file folder in the “Boystown” trial. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Frankfurt/Main – The Frankfurt district court has imposed long prison sentences on the operators of the child pornographic platform “Boystown” on the dark web.

One of the men has to go to prison for twelve years, and the judges also imposed preventive detention on the 49-year-old from Bavaria. A 42-year-old from Paderborn has to go to prison for ten and a half years, and preventive detention was also imposed here.

Four men between the ages of 42 and 66 had to answer for themselves in the process. They are said to have built and operated the platform with more than 400,000 user accounts from all over the world. When the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office shut down the platform in April 2021, there were more than a million forum posts there. Included were recordings of some of the most severe sexual violence against children.

A 60-year-old arrested in Paraguay has been sentenced to eight years in prison. The judges imposed a sentence of seven years on a 66-year-old from Hamburg. dpa