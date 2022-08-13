Prison School it is certainly not a series that hides its inspirations and objectives and the world of cosplay has used the source of inspiration to create various cosplay of the most important characters in the series. One of them is Meiko Shirakiwhich is proposed by vivid_vision in a cosplay inspired by the version with black costume.

vivid_vision offers us a high quality shot. The costume is simple, but there is also great care for the setting and lighting, which turns towards red. The final result is certainly excellent and fans of the series will appreciate what the woman created.

Tell us, what do you think of the Meiko Shiraki cosplay made by vivid_cosplay? Has the Prison School character been recreated in the best way, or have you seen higher quality cosplay?