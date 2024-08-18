Imperia – “A powder keg ready to explode”: this is how the situation in the Imperia prison is defined after yet another episode of protest that took place inside the prison. This is what theUnion of Prison Police Unions of Liguriawho in a note calls for urgent intervention by the regional penitentiary administration.

«In the afternoon of Saturday 17th August off-duty staff were called back to manage yet another critical event inside the Imperia prison. Two inmates (father and son, ed.) set fire to the furniture inside their cell in protest, seriously endangering their safety and that of the other inmates. But only thanks to the professionalism of the prison police was the worst averted. An episode that could have been avoided – comments the Uspp union on behalf of regional secretary Guido Pregnolato –. The alarm bells were many, already a month ago. Deeply concerned, we had denounced the emergency situation, highlighting the presence of too many problematic prisoners, incompatible with the Imperia institute, who had to be transferred. The prison police staff is tired – continues the regional secretary in the note -, constantly understaffed and for years without the top figure of the official commander of the corps. We hope for the intervention of the regional penitentiary administration: the prison of Imperia, also given its obsolete structuremust be supported and further immobility would make it a powder keg ready to explode”.