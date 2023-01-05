Two deputies from Forza Italia, Annarita Patriarca and Tommaso Antonio Calderone, both members of the Justice Commission, have filed a bill in the Chamber which provides for sentences of between two and five years’ imprisonment for journalists who publish investigative documents, even no longer covered by confidentiality of inquiry.

A real “cleaver” against the dissemination in the press of the contents of the interceptions in the files of the prosecutors. In the current state of things, the publication of the contents of the declassified documents is allowed – which have therefore been viewed by the parties involved in the process – while it is not possible to do so before the end of the preliminary hearing: article 684 of the penal code provides for the arrest of up to thirty days or a fine from 51 to 258 euros.

Forza Italia would like to replace this rule with a new one, article 379-ter, “which introduces a typical case of crime, punishable from two to five years and therefore, once the rule has been approved, no one can lightly publish investigative documents until the preliminary hearing, as prescribed”. The European Court of Human Rights has already declared similar provisions illegitimate as they violate the freedom of the press.

Patriarca and Calderone write in a press release: “Our criminal procedure system prohibits the publication or dissemination of investigative documents, even excerpts. Unfortunately, for years we have witnessed the havoc of slamming the monster on the front page with all the investigative activities, wiretaps, statements by collaborators or summary testimonial information published in all the newspapers. This fact, to date, is prohibited by a law that only provides for a mild punishment. Now we can finally have a significant turning point ”.

This law would equalize the penalty for journalists to anyone found guilty of the crime of participating in a criminal association (5 years), more than those sentenced for fraud or corruption between private individuals (up to 3 years). A turning point in the name of the will of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, who has repeatedly said he is against the publication of the intercepted dialogues, defined as “filth” and a “deadly instrument of delegitimization”.