Vacationers who are suspected of a crime must, in case of doubt, face a pre-trial detention of two to four years on Mallorca.

Palma de Mallorca/Munich – In May last year, the “Why not Mallorca” bar suddenly caught fire. 13 vacationers from a German bowling club were suspected and were taken into custody. Now there is another group of German vacationers in custody in prison on Mallorca. They are accused of gang raping an 18-year-old. The Majorca newspaper gives an insight, how it is in pre-trial detention on the holiday island.

Although the placement of suspects in pre-trial detention is an exception, vacationers can spend two to four years there in extreme cases, reports the Majorca newspaper. In the case of the cone brothers, it took two months for the €12,000 bail application to be granted. In order for pre-trial detention to take place, there must first be valid reasons.

Vacationers are stuck in custody in Mallorca for two to four years before a trial takes place. (Iconic image) © Eibner/IMAGO

Several years in the cell before the trial: There must be good reasons for pre-trial detention in Mallorca

In order to be placed in custody in Mallorca, the offense must be particularly serious. Minor offenses do not justify imprisonment. The offense is considered serious if it would be punishable by at least two years’ imprisonment. In addition, the pre-trial detention must be justified by the applicant, mostly the public prosecutor. Valid reasons for pre-trial detention can be:

f air hazard

air hazard Possible destruction of evidence

Possible intimidation of the victim

risk of repeating the act

These facts exist in the case of the accused because of the alleged gang rape, since it is a serious act and the victim could be intimidated after release. According to the report of Süddeutsche Zeitung The judge has so far rejected all bail applications.

Only recently, according to the report of the Berlin newspaper a German sentenced to four months in prison in Mallorca for unpaid champagne. Due to the short term of imprisonment, this is a minor offense compared to suspected arson or rape. He left the restaurant with an open bill for 890 euros and was arrested by the police after an altercation.

In pre-trial detention, many suffer economic and psychological damage

The German lawyer Arno Meuser reports to the Majorca newspaperthat many people suffer great economic and psychological damage as a result of pre-trial detention. They are said to feel stressed and isolated as few people would communicate in English. Nevertheless, according to the lawyer Jesús Becerra, people should be treated well in custody.

In general, German suspects who have committed a crime in Mallorca can be brought back from Spain with a European arrest warrant after leaving Spain. The feature of the risk of absconding is therefore mainly justified if the accused person lives in Germany but has a different nationality.

It often takes several applications before suspects are released from custody in Mallorca

Criminal defense attorney Eduardo Luna explains in the Mallorca Newspaper: “In the eyes of the investigating judge, there is a risk of escaping, especially among young people with such long prison sentences multiplied.” It can also happen that people suddenly go into hiding within Germany or are unable to enter the country by plane due to illness. All statements in Germany must be certified and translated. These factors can cause the process to take longer.

This must be avoided by the Spanish authorities and represents a possible justification for seeking pre-trial detention. If holidaymakers are in custody on Mallorca, it often takes several applications before they are released. “In some cases, I filed eight applications before I had my client out on bail,” says criminal defense attorney Eduardo Luna in the Majorca newspaper. (mom)