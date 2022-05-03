Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

The alleged murderer Casey White is probably on the run with the prison guard Vicky White. © Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

There are actually only stories like this in Hollywood: In a prison in Alabama, a guard is said to have fallen in love with an inmate and escaped with him.

Florence (Alabama)/Munich – It sounds like a story like in a movie: A prison guard is said to have helped a suspected murderer to escape from prison in the southern US state of Alabama – the two probably had a relationship. An arrest warrant has been issued for Warden Vicky White, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday. The 56-year-old is accused of “allowing or facilitating the escape of unrelated Casey White”.

For days, the authorities have been looking for the couple under high pressure. Vicky White had picked up Casey White from the Lauderdale County jail on Friday morning – allegedly to take him to court for a psychiatric evaluation. But, as it turned out later, it was invented. The two never arrived at the court and disappeared. Vicky White also broke a rule requiring dangerous offenders to be accompanied by at least two officers.

Alabama: Guard and prisoner apparently had a relationship

The reason why the guard helped the inmate now seems obvious: There is “absolutely” possibility that the two would have a relationship, Sheriff Singleton said at a press conference. But this is not certain. “We know she attended,” the sheriff said of the inmate’s escape. “Whether she did it willingly or was somehow coerced or threatened into becoming a part of this outbreak is not really certain.”

The guard had also deceived her colleagues: Vicky White had convinced her colleagues on Friday morning that she was the only available officer with a firearms license to bring the more than two meters tall and 118 kilogram prisoner to court, according to Sheriff Singleton. The 38-year-old Casey White was then placed in a patrol car with handcuffs and ankle cuffs. The car was later found empty in a parking lot.

Alabama: Several indications that the warden was helping the inmate

According to the authorities, there are several indications of complicity on the part of the supervisor. Friday was her last day at the job – she was then due to retire. She had also sold her house about a month earlier.

The US Marshals Service, which is responsible for tracking down fugitives, on Sunday offered a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Casey White and Vicky White. The prison guard was still classified as “missing and at risk” at the time.

Inmate Casey White was serving time for murder. In 2020 he confessed to the murder of a 58-year-old woman in 2015. At the time of the confession, he was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for other crimes. Authorities describe him as “extremely” dangerous. “He has nothing to lose,” Sheriff Singleton said. Now he is on the loose – probably together with the prison guard. (cg with afp)

A man died in Mannheim shortly after a police check. He resisted the officers. A disturbing video is circulating on the internet.