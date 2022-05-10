Home page World

Of: Helen Gries

Split

After a prison warden escaped with an incarcerated murderer, the 56-year-old woman died after a chase. © Lauderdale County Sheriff/Imago

A prison guard’s escape with an incarcerated murderer in the US ends fatally. The woman is said to have shot herself after a chase.

Update from Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:14 p.m.: The escape of a serious criminal and his prison guard in the USA has come to a tragic end: the police announced on Monday (9 May) that the judicial officer shot herself after a chase. The suspected murderer, however, was arrested. The two caused a stir when they broke out of a prison in the US state of Alabama ten days ago. The officer is said to have been the man’s lover.

The police discovered the two fugitives several hundred kilometers from the prison in the state of Indiana after a tip. The couple had been recognized at a hotel. During the ensuing chase, the two drove their getaway vehicle into a ditch. The 56-year-old was then taken to a hospital, and the 38-year-old prisoner was arrested with minor injuries.

USA: Search for supervisor and detainees ran at high pressure

The prison guard died in hospital from a gunshot wound. According to the police, no shots were fired. Otherwise no one was hurt. “We pulled a dangerous man off the street today,” said Lauderdale County, Alabama, Sheriff Rick Singleton, who oversees the prison. “He will never see the light of day again.”

In the past few days, the supervisor and the criminal had been searched for under high pressure – including one Facebook call. Investigators found that the officer had sold her home in the weeks leading up to the escape and had withdrawn around $90,000 in cash from several area banks. Under a pseudonym, she bought an SUV as a getaway car.

USA: Prison guard helps murderer escape and then elopes with him

First report from Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Alabama – A major manhunt is currently underway in the southern United States: In the state of Alabama, a prison guard is said to have helped a suspected murderer to escape from prison. According to media reports, on her last day at work she eloped with the prisoner whom the police describe as “extremely dangerous”.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 56-year-old jailer, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. She was accused of “allowing or facilitating” the escape of a prisoner who was not related to her. The search in the USA has been under high pressure for days. There is a $10,000 reward for information.

Manhunt in the USA: prison guard is said to have helped inmate to escape

The warden allegedly picked up the inmate from the Lauderdale County jail on the pretext of taking him to court for a psychiatric evaluation. However, the two never made it to court. It also turned out that there had never been such an appointment. The 56-year-old also broke the rule that dangerous criminals must be accompanied by at least two officers.

Sheriff Singleton said at a press conference that the two wanted people may be in a relationship, but it’s not certain. “We know she attended,” the sheriff said of the inmate’s escape. “Whether she did it willingly, or was somehow coerced or threatened into getting involved in this outbreak, is not really certain.”

USA: Prison warden allegedly eloped with incarcerated killer

The prison warden is said to have convinced her colleagues that she was the only available officer with a firearms license to bring the inmate, who was more than two meters tall and weighed 118 kilograms, to court. According to the sheriff, the 38-year-old prisoner was then placed in a patrol car with handcuffs and ankle cuffs. This was later found abandoned in a parking lot. According to the authorities, there are several indications of complicity on the part of the supervisor, who is said to have had her last day of work before retirement on the day of the escape. She had also sold her house a month earlier. (Helena Gries)

Several shots were fired in a subway station in New York, and the police arrested a suspect. He had previously published his violent fantasies.