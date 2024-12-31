The guard court of Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura) this Tuesday ordered the entry into provisional prison communicated and without bail two of the four arrested implicated in the alleged murder of a Danish tourist in the early hours of last Friday in a brawl in the municipality of La Oliva.

The communication office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) details that the men – of Maghreb origin – have given statements and are being investigated for a crime of homicide. These are four residents of the island, between 17 and 31 years old.

The events occurred on Avenida del Carmen, in the Corralejo area, where a brawl between a group of people and two tourists Danes, one of whom died allegedly from an assault while the other was also injured with less serious injuries caused by blunt objects and other blows.

The social alarm created by this event forced people to travel to Fuerteventura homicide team of the Judicial Police of Las Palmas, which participated in the special device deployed to locate and arrest the alleged perpetrators, given their dangerousness, highlights a note from Benemérita published this Monday.

This is how, this Sunday afternoon, one of the main authors was arrestedwho fled and had to be chased on foot, while in the vicinity of the area known as El Baku the other three were arrested this morning.