two young people They were sentenced this Friday to serve 15 and 12 years in prison respectively for pulling a German tourist out of the van in which they were traveling on a highway in Mallorca. This caused his death, for which they must also pay compensation to his family of 197,677 euros.

The events occurred on the night of October 8, 2022, when the 20-year-old tourist was thrown from a moving van on the Llucmajor highwaythe Ma-19 road. His body was left lying on the road and was hit by a car that could do nothing to avoid it.

This fatal accident was considered an accident in the first hoursalthough a laborious investigation by the National Police, which lasted almost a year, revealed that it was a murder, a task that culminated in the arrest of the two suspects in Palma and Málaga.

Compensation to parents and sister

Specifically, JDRS must serve 15 years and FJJG, the driver of the van, 12 years, 5 months and 29 days in prison. The judge sentences the accused to jointly and severally compensate to the parents and sister of the victim with 197,677 euros. They must also pay the specific expenses of transporting the deceased, burial and funeral.

According to the resolution, the members of the Jury declared it proven that the accused caused the intentional death of the victim “acting by common agreement and involving possible fraudso the facts constitute a crime of homicide.”

The judge points out that the members of the Jury They did not accept the classification of murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. According to the verdict, the defendants knew that it was very likely that the victim’s death would occur, despite which, they did not desist from their action.





The treachery is not proven

On the other hand, the Jury did not declare proven the fact that specifically referred to treachery. “The jurors have understood that the accused They did not seek to ensure the result, but if it occurred they assumed it“, highlights the sentence.

“There is also a lack of knowledge of what really happened inside the van and the little reflection that can be deduced from the time the victim was in the vehicle, between two or three minutes, which fits with more of an act of ‘getting rid of the problem’, assuming that the result could be fatal,” the resolution details.

The judge concludes that The jurors did not vote in favor of considering the treachery proven and declared the proven facts as constituting the crime of homicide. The verdict does not consider it proven that the accused, to cause the death of the young man, took advantage of the fact that he was drunk and that the section of the highway where they threw him had poor visibility. The sentence is not final and an appeal is possible before the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB).