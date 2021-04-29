The head of the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court, Santiago Pedraz, has ordered the three accused of jihadist terrorism arrested in Granada last Tuesday to be sent to prison for glorifying terrorism, collaboration with a terrorist organization and indoctrination. The three detainees were transferred from Granada to Madrid on the same day of their arrest and have appeared in the National Court this Thursday.

During the searches, the agents of the Information group obtained a lot of computer material, documentation and mobile phones that have been quite useful to link these three young people with terrorist organizations linked to the Islamic State. National Police had been closely monitoring them for months.

Those arrested, who would be highly radicalized, used their profiles on social networks to, among other things, encourage the carrying out of terrorist and violent actions against French people and institutions.

The operation was carried out jointly by agents of the General Information Commission and the Provincial Information Brigades of San Sebastián and Granada, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court and under the supervision of the Central Investigating Court number five. In addition, it has had the support of the Europol Police Agency. The investigation began when last October, coinciding with the reissue, by the French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, of the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, the agents detected various videos on social networks where several individuals made express apology for jihadist terrorism and made extremely threatening threats. serious and violent against French people and interests, mainly.

Via Internet



After the investigation, the specialists identified the administrators and participants in these publications and detected that through their profiles they were undertaking intense activity on the internet, managing different accounts with almost 19,000 followers.

Aware of their influence on younger audiences, they created specific content adapted to them, with the aim of gaining the trust of the most vulnerable and capturing them. In addition to broadcasting multimedia material with proclamations by jihadist leaders, the detainees published videos, starring themselves, extolling the violent jihad and encouraging the commission of violent actions, mainly against France, its citizens and the President of the French country, among others.

The seriousness of the threats, together with their ability to spread them publicly on social networks, where they had a large number of followers, led to their immediate arrest.

Their active and prolific activity on social networks has been decisive in discovering the alleged link of the three arrested with Islamist terrorism. The operation is still open and under summary secrecy at this time. Parallel to Granada, there were also searches in the city of San Sebastián where, in principle, it has not transpired that arrests have been registered.

The three detainees in Granada resided in two houses, one located in the Norte district and the other in Beiro.