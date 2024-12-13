Friday, December 13, 2024
Prison for the man arrested for stabbing his wife to death in front of his daughter in Palma

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2024
in Business
Prison for the man arrested for stabbing his wife to death in front of his daughter in Palma
The Court of Violence against Women number 3 of Palma has issued provisional arrest without bail for the detainee for having murdered his partner in Can Pastilla (Palma).

The man passed through the Vía Germany courts this Friday, where he was guarded by the National Police, handcuffed and with his head down, although with his face uncovered.

He was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly ending his partner’s life by stabbing her with a knife in the presence of their two-year-old daughter while they were in a car.

The woman, a 32-year-old Spanish woman, had already filed a complaint against her partner for mistreatment. A court imposed a restraining order and the obligation to wear a telematic bracelet, what is known as the ‘Comet’ protection system.

However, at the time of the crime she was not carrying with her the receiver that would have caused an alarm to go off when she approached her partner, and the agents of the Homicide group of the Balearic Police Headquarters, who have taken over the investigation, are trying to to determine why.

With this murder, the first in the Balearic Islands so far this year, there are 44 women murdered in 2024 at the hands of their partners or ex-partners and 34 minors who have been orphaned.

