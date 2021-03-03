The investigating court number 17 of Barcelona, ​​acting as guard, has decreed this past morning provisional prison communicated and without bail for the eight young people arrested last Saturday during the protests and riots in Barcelona due to the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél. They are six Italians (a woman), a young French and a Spanish woman, and they are allegedly responsible for the arson attack against a Barcelona Urban Guard van, in which there was an agent inside, who was not injured and was able to get out of the vehicle. The court considerably increases the accusations made by the Mossos and the case is open for attempted homicide, attack on agents of the authority, public disorder, damages, illegal demonstration or assembly and belonging to a criminal group. The Catalan Police, which places them in the orbit of violent anarchist groups, attributed to them belonging to a criminal group, attempted homicide and public disorder and damage. The detainees, according to judicial sources, have only answered questions from their defense.

According to the Mossos, last Saturday night “they acted in groups and with great violence”, causing damage to banks, shops and street furniture. The Mossos affirm that they have detected the existence of a “very active group” that acted with a “high level of organization, committing aggressive and violent actions towards the police”. “They always acted in groups, some carried out the vandalism and the rest protected the action and provided cover and the exit route to avoid their arrest,” the autonomous body reported.

The Mossos point out that there are different groups in the demonstrations: peaceful people, those who make barricades so that the Mossos do not move, those who burn containers and throw flammable liquid, and others who sabotage businesses and subsequent looting. Since the start of the riots over the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél, the Catalan Police have arrested a total of 140 people. The Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, attributed the disturbances to “anarchist anarchist cells, Arran, the youth branch of the CUP, and” combative communism. “

The situation is complex. To social discontent, inequalities and fatigue due to restrictions, they are joined by a negotiation for the formation of a government with a party that advocates almost no police, while the agents feel abandoned by the political leaders and feel that they are left behind. at the foot of the horses and use them as a bargaining chip. In addition, protests in the streets have risen several degrees. It’s not just containers that are burned anymore. Two weeks ago there was an attempted assault on a police station in Vic (Barcelona) and last Saturday a van was attacked by several young people with incendiary material in the Rambla of Barcelona. It has gone from public disorder to attempted homicide, because there was a municipal guard in the police vehicle. Luckily nothing happened to him.

In this context, the oldest of the Mossos, Josep Lluís Trapero, met yesterday at his command, at the headquarters of the Catalan Police, in Sabadell (Barcelona). Two messages. One: call to close ranks amidst a wave of violence in the streets and in the middle of negotiations between ERC and the CUP. Two: appeal to give a professional response without fanfare. The body must shield itself from political interference. A very complicated task, since Republicans and anti-capitalists are negotiating changes in the police model. From the CUP’s premise that the Generalitat’s Ministry of the Interior “exercises repression” against social movements. The commanders demanded from Trapero just the opposite of what the cuperos demand: more effective for one of the operational units and that the police stations have anti-riot equipment, so as not to see themselves in a defenseless situation in case of an attack like the one on the first day of protests over the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél.

It has been difficult for the Government to side with the Police, but for the moment it is not willing to respond to the request of the CUP to decree a moratorium on the use of foam bullets, such as the one that allegedly caused the loss of sight of a young woman during the protests by the Lleida rapper. “This crisis is social, and not police,” Trapero transferred 200 commanders of the autonomous body, against what the independence forces seem to defend at times in their negotiations. The acting vice president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, and the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, will appear today at the Permanent Council of the Parliament on the disturbances. It can be seen that the criticisms of some of the Catalan parties to the Mossos, especially those that support the Government, tend to decrease, almost in the same proportion as the degree of violence in the streets increases.