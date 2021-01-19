He didn’t break a window or throw a smoke bomb: the 27-year-old doctoral student still has to be jailed for six years. A political judgment?

MOSCOW taz | He keeps smiling at his mother. Never look at the judge who is reading his judgment with trembling hands. Asat Miftachow, a 27-year-old mathematician, is sitting with handcuffs in the aquarium, this is what the glass box for defendants is called in Russian courts. “Six years of penal colony,” says the judge of the Golovino District Court in the north of Moscow. For a broken window pane. A political judgment, lament human rights activists in the country.

Asat Miftachow is an anarchist, he never denied that. However, he has denied the accusation that on New Year’s Eve 2018 he and his friends smashed the office window of the ruling party “United Russia” in the north of Moscow and threw a smoke bomb into it. However, after two years of pre-trial detention, the judiciary found him guilty of hooliganism. As the head of a group, Miftachow is said to have violated public order “by using weapons” and to have shown his “disregard for society”.

They actually broke the window, threw a smoke bomb in it and filmed their act, say Jelena Gorban and Andrei Eikin, Miftachow’s co-defendants and also anarchists. The mathematician was not there, however, they only knew him briefly anyway, Gorban repeatedly stressed in court. She got four years probation, Eikin two. The two had already confessed to the act after their arrest in August 2018 and partially assumed the damage of the equivalent of 540 euros.

Miftachow was only accused in February 2019. A witness named “Petrov” wanted to have recognized him after a year and is said to have said: “You never forget those expressive eyebrows.” “Petrov” never appeared during the trial. The court said he died.

Classified as a terrorist threat

Scientists * campaigned for the young mathematician at Moscow State University and demanded his release, students showed solidarity with him and some accepted that they would be de-registered.

The human rights organization “Memorial” sees Miftachow as a political prisoner. According to his lawyer and observer from the Russian Detention Commission, he was pressured and tortured during questioning. Until recently, the doctoral student had denied the allegations.

Miftachow already had a criminal record. In May 2017, he and friends had smashed two video cameras in Moscow and injured a police officer with pepper spray. There was two months of house arrest and a fine of 500 euros. Since then, Miftachow has been a terrorist threat to the judiciary. In addition to other groups that organize themselves outside the Russian power structures, anarchists often come under the spotlight of the FSB secret service. Human rights activists say: The state wants to make an example of Miftachow. His lawyer wants to appeal.