The head of the Investigating Court number 8 of Palma has ordered provisional detention for five of the six German tourists arrested on Thursday for the alleged group rape of a young woman in a hotel in Playa de Palma (Baleares). For its part, the sixth of the young people has been released although it remains under investigation. All of them spent this Saturday at the judge’s disposal for questioning.

In the early hours of Thursday, the National Police arrested six men of German origin in Palma, between 21 and 23 years of age, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual assault. The investigation into the events began that same morning when the police received a call alerting that a young girl was in a hotel in Playa de Palma who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a group of young people.

Upon arrival at the scene, the agents met with the victim and some of her friends. One of them was acting as a translator and they explained to the police that they were on vacation in Majorca and that her friend had met a boy with whom she voluntarily went to the hotel where he was staying. When they arrived at the establishment, they were not allowed to go up to the room, so they went to another hotel where several of the boy’s friends were staying.

Related News



Once there, the couple was in a room that was initially accessed by two other male friends of the boy and later by three more boys. Four of them forced the victim to have sexual relations, a sexual assault that was recorded on a mobile phone by one of the detainees.

They admitted they “overstepped”



Later, the young woman took refuge in the bathroom of the room until one of the young men admitted that “they had gone too far with her”, reassured her and convinced her to accompany her to the hotel where her friends were staying. Once with them, she asked the National Police for help, at which time the aforementioned police patrols arrived.

After gathering all the information about what happened and those involved, the agents urgently traveled to the hotel where the attack took place. With the help of hotel staff, the six young people who allegedly participated in the sexual assault were located and arrested. In parallel, the agents requested an ambulance that took the young woman to the reference hospital in Palma, where the protocol for victims of sexual assault was activated.

The Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) of the National Police has taken charge of the investigations, the agents intervened several mobile phones and a recording of the events was located in one of them.