The judge has sent to prison, in the early hours of this Wednesday, all the members of the anarchist group who are accused of being the cause of the disturbances committed last Saturday in Barcelona, ​​among which the burning of a van of the Guàrdia Urbana with an agent inside.

At 2:00 this Wednesday the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has made the judicial decision public. The magistrate of the Court of Instruction 17 of Barcelona has agreed the provisional imprisonment, communicated and without bail for the eight defendants – six young people (five men and one woman) of Italian nationality, one young French and one of Spanish nationality – after taking their statements accusing them of crimes of attempted homicide, attack on law enforcement officials, public disorder, damage, illegal demonstration or assembly, and belonging to a criminal group. The detainees refused to answer the prosecutor’s questions and only answered their own lawyers.

According to the Mossos, the eight detainees acted in a very organized manner during the protest and with a “very high degree of violence”, damaging banks, shops, street furniture and setting fire to the Urban Guard van with the agent inside. This group was very active and organized in the last mobilizations. In each act of vandalism, a part of the members carried out violent actions while the rest protected them, provided cover and a means of exit to avoid their arrest. According to the agents, they were experts and took advantage of the large amount of concentrates to promote violent action and confuse the police.

After the arrests, carried out on the same Saturday, the Mossos on Monday searched two squatted industrial buildings located in Canet de Mar and Mataró, in the Maresme region of Barcelona, ​​where they collected evidence and indications that related the accused to criminal activity.

Among the defendants is the young woman who allegedly poured the flammable liquid into the officers’ van. She is 35 years old and comes from Turin although she has been living in Barcelona for several years, where she was dedicated to making videos of the music scene. underground and circus and street theater. At least three of the detainees also come from Turin and some of them have records for similar events in their native country.