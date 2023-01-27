To protect “public morality” and “repress all conduct that may contribute to the degradation of society”, the Brothers of Italy would like to reintroduce prison for the clients of prostitutes who leave by car, or for those who walk naked in public places, conduct that according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party concerns above all “immigrants”.

A bill signed by Edmondo Cirielli, deputy of FdI, promoted to deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation by the prime minister, would like to reintroduce prison sentences for some crimes for which only an administrative sanction is currently envisaged, such as “acts of nudism” outside the areas where it is permitted or to exploit “the prostitution activity practiced on the public road” without adopting “specific precautions, such as misting or covering the windows of the car”.

On the basis of article 527 of the penal code, today obscene acts are punished only with a fine: prison is triggered if they occur near places usually frequented by minors such as schools and playgrounds. But for Cirielli it is not enough.

“The penal sanction – reads the bill – is the only one capable of repressing and hindering such actions and, at the same time, effectively preserving public morals and safety”.

Depending on the seriousness of the offence, the period of imprisonment should range between 3 months and 3 years. The text also explains which “obscene acts” deserve “criminal repression”: they range from the “lascivious touching of the intimate parts of the body even if it occurs above the clothes”, to nudism, often practiced by “immigrants who do not they are accustomed to the customs, habits and ethical and juridical norms that regulate civil coexistence in our society”, up to the “sexual behaviors carried out inside a car parked along the public road”.

A provision, for now embryonic, which has already attracted criticism from the opposition. The Green-Left Alliance defined him as having “itchy and male chauvinist moralism”.