June 24, 1974

THERE WILL BE NO “IMPORTED” DEPUTIES. The next Chamber of Deputies will be made up of native people from their own municipalities, as Senator Alfonso G. Calderón made public knowledge, when he expressed during a popular rally in El Fuerte, that imported candidates will no longer be chosen, but rather they will be selected citizens of the same municipal community. Careerism has been the daily bread in the municipalities of Sinaloa, always accepting forces when the renewal of people’s representatives in the Local Congress is presented.

PRISON FOR CHARLES W. COLSON. Washington. Charles W. Colson, who was a member of the senior White House staff and who has just been sentenced to three years in prison for obstruction of justice, could be the main witness in the trial against John D. Ehrlichman, who was a trusted man and advisor to President Nixon, who will begin in Washington this week. Ehrlichman and three other defendants will stand trial for the spy operation at the Los Angeles offices of Dr. Lewis J. Fielding that occurred in September 1971. Fielding was the psychiatrist of Daniel Ellsberg, a State Department employee who stole copies of the so-called secret Pentagon documents on the Vietnam War to deliver them to the press. If convicted, Ehrlichman could be sent to prison for up to 25 years. The other three accused are Gordon Liddy, Bernard Barker and Eugenio Martínez, who in 1972 also participated in the espionage operation that was carried out at the headquarters of the Democratic Party, at the Watergate Center in Washington. Ehrlichman has said the spy operation at the psychiatrist’s offices was conducted for “national security reasons.” The four are accused of violating Dr. Fielding’s constitutional rights, “oppressing, threatening and intimidating him” without an official order, order or judicial procedure.

DON LUIS PRECIADO, HOTELED. The staff of the Commercial Bank were celebrating. Their manager, Mr. Luis Preciado Cota, celebrated his birthday and to demonstrate the respect and affection he deserves, they gave him a party at the Patio Andaluz, at Suites Valle Verde. Don Luis attended the celebration accompanied by his wife, the estimable Mrs. Blanquita de Preciado, and together with him, he thanked them for the congratulations they received. A romantic trio enlivened the meeting and attendees enjoyed a delicious dinner.

June 24, 1999

HUNT FOR ESTATE AGAINST TRADE. Merchants described as illegal the actions of Treasury officials, who, under the argument that consumers are not provided with tax receipts, have initiated the closure of some establishments. However, due to fear of facing new problems with the federal agency, affected merchants refused to give more details about the events and the business closure. However, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the aggressive way in which they are approached by the Treasury inspectors.

MILOSEVIC’S ASSETS FREEZE. Geneva. The Swiss government froze the assets of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic and four other Serbian government officials accused of war crimes. The measure was ordered at the request of the International Tribunal for War Crimes in the former Yugoslavia and is already in force. All persons who manage such assets must immediately notify the Swiss Federal Police Office, under penalty of arrest or other sanctions for disobedience to decisions of the authority.

