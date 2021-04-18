He was a coach at a football school in La Unión when his behavior with one of his students, who was 9 years old at the time, became “excessive”, giving her gifts to gain her trust and even realizing touching the genitals twice which led to his arrest in the summer of 2018. This is what the Provincial Court of Cartagena and the TSJ consider it proven. This has dismissed the appeal of the convicted against the sentence of the Fifth Section of the Hearing that determined for him a sentence of four years in prison for a crime of sexual abuse plus another year for threats, as well as the payment of compensation to the victim of 1,000 euros for moral damages. Instead, he was acquitted for a crime of harassment.

The events occurred between January 2018 and the arrest of this man in August of the same year, when I was 26 years old. The judgment indicates that between Easter and June, the appellant touched the victim’s penis “twice and with libidinal spirit, once over his sports pants and again, when he pulled down his underpants with the intention of satisfying him. his sexual desires, when the minor was training football ».

In addition, the accused, who asked the minor’s teammates to inform him about where he was and to influence him to connect to an ‘online’ game that his mother had forbidden him, came to send a photo to the victim pretending to have suffered a heart attack and indicating that he had had it “because of his neglect.” He also assured the minor’s aunt that if he denounced him, he would kill the child and his parents.

The condemned has been required for voluntary admission to prison. “We trust that he will do so soon,” said the victim’s lawyer, Pepi Cánovas Vicente. “It was a very painful procedure for the family,” he explained.