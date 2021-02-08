The Criminal Appeal Court in Ras Al Khaimah upheld a ruling of the First Instance Court that imposed punishment of three Gulf nationals for kidnapping, defaming, and insulting a young man (Gulf Arab), violating his safety, threatening and insulting him, videotaping the incident, and ruling the first and second defendants to life imprisonment, imprisoning the third for one year, and preventing them from residency In the area where the victim lives, up to five kilometers.

And in detail, the case papers stated that the first and second defendants, knowing that the victim was telling them, decided to take revenge on him, and the second accused called him asking to meet him to speak with him, and he went to his whereabouts and asked him to ride with him in the car of the third accused, and as soon as the victim got in, they went to the area Desert.

She added that the first accused took the victim out of the car, and the second accused followed him, and assaulted him with an electric stun gun in his right hand, and the third accused contributed to the attack on the victim with an electric stun gun on his left shoulder, and the second hit him with a knife in his right hand, then they all hit him until his strength lost Especially since he is diabetic.

It stated that the second accused insisted on humiliating the victim, defaming his honor and proceeding with the first accused and committing the same crime, without the participation of the third accused. The first accused also took the victim to his homeliness and violated his honor, filmed a video clip and threatened to publish it if he informed anyone of the incident.

For his part, the defense attorney for the third accused, Ramzi Al-Agouz, stated that his client was convicted on the basis of the availability of the two pillars of the agreement and participation in the crimes of kidnapping the victim and forcibly indecent assault, just because he was present at the crime scene without evidence that the accusations are correct, and with him the verdict is defective Causation and corruption in inference, and it is necessary to cancel and eliminate his innocence from what was attributed to him

He added that the victim denied in the investigations his client’s connection to the kidnapping or indecent assault, and the police investigations were devoid of mentioning any role for his client, and the accusation was limited between the first and second accused.

In the text of the appeal ruling, it was stated that the defendants kidnapped the victim by means of trickery with the intention of defaming his honor, and used coercion in the incident, by luring him to a far place, violating him by beating and threatening him, and violating his honor in the presence of the third accused.

She explained that the defendants violated the victim’s display of coercion, threatened him with committing a felony against himself, to enable them to carry out the incident, and committed an act that would improve the sin and incite it, and the temptation to commit and promote it, insulted the victim with what would offend his honor and his family, and threatened his psychological, moral and mental integrity by exposing him to sexual abuse .

She added that the court does not find mercy with the first and second defendants, and they should be punished with the maximum penalty, provided that the right of the third accused is reduced according to his role in the incident. Articles 96 and 97 penalties apply to him due to his young age, as he did not reach 20 years of age at the time of the incident, so the penalty is reduced to imprisonment. One year for the third accused.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

