The Court of Appeal in Ras Al Khaimah upheld a ruling of the first instance court ruling that punished three Gulf nationals on charges of kidnapping and defaming a young man (Gulf states), violating his safety, threatening and insulting him, videotaping the incident, and ruling the first and second defendants to imprisonment for life, and the third to five years, and prevent them from residency In the area where the victim lives, up to five kilometers.

In detail, the case papers stated that the first and second accused, knowing that the victim told them, decided to take revenge on him, and the second accused called him asking to meet him to speak with him, and he went to his whereabouts and asked him to take him with him in the car of the third accused. To a desert area.

She added that the first accused took the victim out of the car, and the second accused followed him, and assaulted him with an electric shock in his right hand, and the third accused contributed to the attack on the victim with an electric stun gun on his left shoulder, and the second hit him with a knife in his right hand, then they all hit him until his strength weakened. Especially since he is a diabetic.

It stated that the second accused was involved in humiliating the victim, defaming his honor and accompanying the first accused and committing the same crime, without the participation of the third accused. The first accused also escorted the victim to his homeliness, violated his honor and filmed a video clip, and threatened to publish it if he informed anyone of the incident.

For his part, the defense attorney for the third defendant, Ramzi al-Ajouz, stated that his client was convicted on the basis of the availability of the two pillars of the agreement and participation in the crimes of kidnapping the victim and indecent assault on his honor, just because he was present at the crime scene without evidence that the accusations were correct, and with him the verdict is defective Causation and corruption in inference and requires annulment and elimination of innocence what was attributed to him.

He added that the victim denied in the investigations his client’s connection to the kidnapping or indecent assault, and the police investigations came without mentioning that his client had a role, and the accusation between the first and second accused was reduced.

The text of the appeal verdict stated that the defendants kidnapped the victim by means of trickery, with the intention of defaming his honor, and used coercion in the incident, by luring him to a remote location, and violating him by beating and threatening him, and violating his honor in the presence of the third accused.

She explained that the accused defamed the victim’s honor, involuntarily, and threatened him with committing a felony against himself, in order to enable them to carry out the incident, and committed an act that would improve the sin and incite it, and the temptation to commit and promote it, and insulted the victim, in a way that offends his honor and his family, and threatened his psychological, moral and mental integrity by exposing him. For sexual abuse.

She added that the court does not find mercy with the first and second defendants, and they should be punished with the maximum penalty, provided that the right of the third accused is reduced, according to his role in the incident. Articles 96 and 97 penalties apply to him due to his young age, as he did not reach 20 years old at the time of the incident, and the punishment is reduced to prison. The provisional period is five years.

She explained that since the meeting in the judiciary was not achieved by executing the first and second defendants, the life imprisonment penalty would be substituted in its place, pursuant to Article 218 of the Criminal Procedure Law.





