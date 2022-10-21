Arrest last March in Algeciras (Cádiz) of a person related to the Pantoja clan. A.Carrasco Ragel (EFE)

After two unsuccessful occasions to try the drug trafficking clan led by Jesús Heredia, alias The Pantoja, Third time lucky. The Provincial Court of Cádiz has imposed a sentence of four years, eleven months and fifteen days in prison on the man from Cádiz, who turned 37 last week. He considers him as a ringleader, “directing, organizing and supervising” the work of an organization that introduced drugs through the coast of the Campo de Gibraltar for its subsequent storage, transport and distribution to third parties. The sentence includes another nine sentences of between a year and a half and six years and three months in prison for as many other members of the clan, known as The Pantoja and that they were judged last September. Four other people have been acquitted, since the court considers that their participation in the events or their membership in the investigated group has not been proven.

This is not going to be the only judicial chapter for El Pantoja, who is currently in prison in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz) for another reason after being arrested last March due to alleged connections with a mafia specialized in moving drugs between that town and Barbados. The Civil Guard arrested him as part of Operation Barros during an operation in which the Armed Institute deployed 300 agents in the Cadiz region of La Janda. He was then free after spending 14 years in preventive detention, from which he was released thanks to the payment of bail, after being captured in June 2020 while having lunch in an Italian restaurant. In addition, he has pending the case that links him to the Rua Mar, fishing boat that in early 2020 allegedly sank with several bales of hashish, an incident that left six dead.

While both issues continue, the one that is already clear is the one that began to judge the Provincial Court of Cádiz last September and that started with surprise. Both Heredia and six other defendants accepted the prison request of the Campo de Gibraltar Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office, which allowed him to reduce the 13-year sentence requested by the prosecutor’s office to almost five years —and a fine of 1.7 million euros—to whom he has finally been sentenced for the crimes of belonging to a criminal group and against public health. The court considers him the leader of the drug gang, who had shared tasks. Some guarded the drug, the vehicles or the boats used in the caches; others controlled transportation and established surveillance points to warn of possible police presence; and the rest was in charge of locating stash points or supervising drug landings, among other tasks.

Among those who also accepted the prosecutor’s request was another of the main courts, Abdel H. A, who accepted a sentence of five years and nine months in prison – and a fine of close to 1.8 million euros – for the crimes of belonging a criminal group, against public health with the aggravating circumstance of recidivism and attack in ideal competition with two crimes of injuries and against road safety. The remaining five have been sentenced to two years in prison and the payment of different fines. In the group of those who did not comply with the sentences requested by the prosecution are Abdeslam MA and Víctor Manuel SV, sentenced to six years and three months in prison and five years and one day respectively.

The case began in December 2019, when the Comprehensive Exterior Surveillance System (SIVE) of the Algeciras Civil Guard detected a narco-boat heading towards the La Ballenera area, in Algeciras. Once on shore, several people approached the boat and began unloading packages and loading them into two cars — a Porsche Cayene and a Chevrolet Orlando — preceded by a third vehicle — a Ford Tourneo — which acted as a shuttle and made surveillance functions. The Civil Guard then began a follow-up during which one of their vehicles was rammed — two agents were injured — and in which another of the cars reached a garage area. There, the hashish was intervened, which weighed just over a ton —with a THC of 31.7%— valued at 1.8 million euros. There were also semi-rigid boats, stolen cars, jet skis and gasoline bottles.