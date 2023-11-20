In Belgium, employees of Lantin prison on the outskirts of Liege were caught having sex at work. About it reports Daily Mirror.

The scandal erupted after information was made public that 12 prison guards regularly organize orgies after work. An eyewitness said that the sex parties took place in the hot tub of one of the employees, whom he refers to by the initial “P.” At the same time, participants wore multi-colored bracelets to have sex with new partners each time.

One of the senior prison officers allegedly gave his office to a colleague with the initial “S”. In the office premises she had sexual contact with other employees. “At six in the morning she made it clear that she couldn’t work unless she had sex,” the insider said and called “S” a nymphomaniac.

Related materials:

He also expressed amazement that the woman was hired at all to work at the Lantain prison, since her brother was being held there, convicted of a serious crime. At the moment, relative “S” has been transferred to another prison. “P” was banned from entering the women’s section of the institution after it was discovered that he had sex with one of the prisoners.

On Monday, November 13, the Belgian Ministry of Justice said it was aware of problems at the correctional facility. The internal investigation has been entrusted to the head of the prison. No other details will be released until the investigation is completed.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK a prison employee was sentenced for having an affair with a prisoner and supplying him with drugs. In December 2020, 27-year-old Joan Hunter, who worked at Salford Prison, Greater Manchester, smuggled a mobile phone and cannabis into the prison grounds, which she gave to inmate Connor Wills.