The Sun: a prison employee gave birth to a prisoner and went to jail

29-year-old Corinne Redhead, a former employee of The Mount men’s prison in the English county of Hertfordshire, gave birth to a child from prisoner Robert O’Connor and went to jail. About it informs The Sun.

In January 2019, a phone was found in the cell of Robert O’Connor serving a ten-year sentence. In it, prison officials found more than 100 indecent messages addressed to Corinne Redhead, who at that time was six months pregnant. The woman’s number in the prisoner’s address book was recorded as “My Baby”. Redhead was arrested, and within three months she gave birth to a son.

In 2021, a woman was charged with malfeasance. Redhead pleaded not guilty until police discovered that O’Connor was listed as the father on the child’s birth certificate. The woman was sentenced to imprisonment for two years and one month. “You could and should have reported the relationship with the prisoner and got out of it,” Redhead said in court.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK prison employee Chloe Jones had an affair with a prisoner and, as a result, she herself went to jail. According to the woman, she fell in love with a prisoner in 2017, when she worked in the security service at the prison.